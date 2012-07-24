Yane Naumoski

Soc.io Mall menu

Yane Naumoski
Yane Naumoski
  • Save
Soc.io Mall menu android app ui menu market apps icons
Download color palette

To save space on the screen, the menu is draggable. It can be locked if the users need it.

Full preview of the project here

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Yane Naumoski
Yane Naumoski

More by Yane Naumoski

View profile
    • Like