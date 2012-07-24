Haziq Mir

Tweet Like a Baws

Haziq Mir
Haziq Mir
  • Save
Tweet Like a Baws quick tweet app mac os x top bar lucida sans small font blue ui ux
Download color palette

Photoshop fucks up Lucida * so bad. So, I went with a smaller font size. Still, readable... methinks :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Haziq Mir
Haziq Mir

More by Haziq Mir

View profile
    • Like