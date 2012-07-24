Stuart Eaton

Prepo 2.0

These are just mockups from Illustrator. Why does Illustrator mangle type, maybe its just me!

What fonts are you using for small type in OS X apps. Helvetica Neue or do you stick to Lucida?

Posted on Jul 24, 2012
