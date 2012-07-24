Stuart Eaton

Prepo 2.0

Prepo 2.0 prepo os x mac app ui
We are working on a big update for Prepo. Trying to combine everything to a single window and add some new features. Not easy, still some way to go.

Posted on Jul 24, 2012
