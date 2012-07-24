Zach McNair 👋

inciti...

Zach McNair 👋
Zach McNair 👋
  • Save
inciti... book cover design creative process
Download color palette

The author(s) were finally able to finish this book. I had only done the cover up until this point. Knocking out the spine & back now...

2c0d0876df50df6e993ca1f43ddbdf98
Rebound of
2a
By Zach McNair 👋
View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Zach McNair 👋
Zach McNair 👋

More by Zach McNair 👋

View profile
    • Like