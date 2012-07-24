Christoph Zedler

Inpeddo Bag Illustration

Christoph Zedler
Christoph Zedler
  • Save
Inpeddo Bag Illustration bag illustration ink digital
Download color palette

Here is a Mocku-up of the planned bag (colorways are unsure right now...just testing arround)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Christoph Zedler
Christoph Zedler

More by Christoph Zedler

View profile
    • Like