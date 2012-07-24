Christoph Zedler

Inpeddo Bag Illustration

Inpeddo Bag Illustration illustration ink digital
Working on some ruff illustrations for a bag. the theme is about putting the skateboardtrucks underneath "daily" objects.

Posted on Jul 24, 2012
