Sephy

Kitschland Prism

Sephy
Sephy
  • Save
Kitschland Prism speed-painting artwork kitschland photoshop concept art giant prism
Download color palette

Extract from a one hour speed-paiting.

Full pic on my blog: http://www.sephyni.fr/kitschland-26-prism/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Sephy
Sephy

More by Sephy

View profile
    • Like