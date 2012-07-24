I-Ming

Dribble Joust

Dribble Joust ios characterdesign cute mobile game
Will be collecting my work and other progress reports on facebook. Do Like our page http://www.facebook.com/TakeoutArcade so we can keep in touch. We make delicious mobile games. I do the art & some other stuff;)

Posted on Jul 24, 2012
