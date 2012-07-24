Dariusz Ejkiewicz

KeydrenClark.com - Stats

Dariusz Ejkiewicz
Dariusz Ejkiewicz
  • Save
KeydrenClark.com - Stats basketball webdesign web wordpress
Download color palette

Closeup look at the basketball player's career statistics treatment. Aside from the season look enlisting all leagues and clubs (http://keydrenclark.com/statistics) each season has a game by game subpage (http://keydrenclark.com/statistics/2011-2012).

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Dariusz Ejkiewicz
Dariusz Ejkiewicz

More by Dariusz Ejkiewicz

View profile
    • Like