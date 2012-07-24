Maria Iu

The Observation Deck

Maria Iu
Maria Iu
  • Save
The Observation Deck decal windows space interior vinyl ufo stars office
Download color palette

One out of a series of six window decals at the Appcelerator offices.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Maria Iu
Maria Iu

More by Maria Iu

View profile
    • Like