Wassup Prod #4 🎬 - Branding universe

Hello 👋
I continue sharing pieces of Wassup Prod project, a french / swiss audiovisual production company.
Here a quick preview of branding universe! A good summary of the work done on this project. (Branding // Website)
Developed by alex.digital
Cheers!
Wassup Prod
