Darren Wood

The Fold Logo 04

Darren Wood
Darren Wood
  • Save
The Fold Logo 04 paper fold fortune teller
Download color palette

The excellent fortune teller illustrated by the super talented Stewart Knapman

Will have a play with the colour, but this is very very close to the image I have in my head.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Darren Wood
Darren Wood
Digital designer and internet enthusiast.

More by Darren Wood

View profile
    • Like