Seth Benson

you say tomato, I say ketchup

Seth Benson
Seth Benson
  • Save
you say tomato, I say ketchup catsup ketchup red does not belong on chicken
Download color palette

I'm very close to being entirely anti-ketchup, but nonetheless it seemed a natural fit here. Maybe next I'll visit my old friend Relish?

01cac2f12f98d6d5021e5417b664f6ac
Rebound of
PMS109
By Seth Benson
View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Seth Benson
Seth Benson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Seth Benson

View profile
    • Like