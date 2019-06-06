Jarek Ceborski
Teamcasting - team composition made easy

Teamcasting - team composition made easy product design design ipad team process data visualization typography minimalism dashboard ux ui
Visit the whole Teamcasting showcase on our Behance Case Study

Teamcasting is a tool for forming teams within organizations. It enables choosing the right talent with the specific skillset for
a particular assignment. Odin was established to enable people worldwide to discover and develop their full potential using the tool – ODC (Odin Development Compass).

