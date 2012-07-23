Adrian Mendez

Big Deal Detailing

Adrian Mendez
Adrian Mendez
  • Save
Big Deal Detailing logo branding black white circle mark car detailing bodoni typography wings luxury
Download color palette

Working on a mark for a car detailing business going for a high-end look. Any input would be helpful.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Adrian Mendez
Adrian Mendez

More by Adrian Mendez

View profile
    • Like