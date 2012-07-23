Joel Yoder

Statue Wars

Joel Yoder
Joel Yoder
  • Save
Statue Wars photo manipulation photoshop star wars boba fett
Download color palette

A quick Photoshop demo I did live for a friend. Certainly not very polished, but ok for the short amount of time I had to work with.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Joel Yoder
Joel Yoder

More by Joel Yoder

View profile
    • Like