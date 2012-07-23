Tumblr Followers Thank You Note

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I just came up on 300 followers @ my Tumblr blog and although that isn’t much in the realm of Tumblr I’ve gotten a huge flow of new followers these past few months and its fun to see such a response to the art and nonsense I like to share on a daily basis. I used this ask an excuse to practice making a new design very quickly and to get a little more familiar with texturing vectors, while using my branding color scheme. It actually turned out to be a really nice little design and a good thank you to all the followers.
