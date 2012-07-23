Jimmy

Profit Goblin for Diablo 3

Profit Goblin for Diablo 3 app interface user ios diablo goblin profit tool utility auction house money blizzard
iOS tool for Diablo 3 to calculate profits, in BNet Balance and Paypal. All 3 fields are tied together, entering in any 1 field will auto update the other 2.

Available for download for free:
http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/profit-goblin-for-diablo-3/id527497315?mt=8

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
