Heather Buchel

Meh

Heather Buchel
Heather Buchel
  • Save
Meh
Download color palette

Just getting some ideas out, trying some new styles I've never really tried before. Also, pretty sure I've never used that default Photoshop arrow! Hurrah.

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Heather Buchel
Heather Buchel

More by Heather Buchel

View profile
    • Like