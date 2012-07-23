Colin Denney

Comedy Bang Bang ep. 164 Catchphrase

“If you’re gonna eat all of that bread anyway, why not eat the basket too.”

-Scott Aukerman testing out a new, fan-submitted catchphrase on Comedy Bang Bang ep. 164

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
