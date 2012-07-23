Chad Albers

Zombie–Nerd

Chad Albers
Chad Albers
  • Save
Zombie–Nerd zombie nerd glasses drips blood green teeth illustration paper doll chad albers
Download color palette

Working on a paper doll for a Zombie Art Show.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Chad Albers
Chad Albers

More by Chad Albers

View profile
    • Like