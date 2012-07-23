REI Rebranding (School)

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Working on some portfolio development stuff for school. Taking a stab at rebranding REI. One of REI's main facets is camping (hence the tent). Thought it would be good to simplify their brand as I feel it can be a bit overwhelming sometimes. Lastly, I felt like a simple shape for the logo would help with placing the branding on clothing and miscellaneous products.
I'm a huge fan of the outdoors and camping life and just as a note to cover myself: this is not promoted by REI nor was I hired to do this. I'm just doing it as an "REI Fan" to show my support for their products.