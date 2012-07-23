Tom Foster Monk

PAC JAWS

PAC JAWS pac man jaws mashup popculture movie
this is one of the first illustrative pieces i created. its a mashup of PAC MAN and the classic movie jaws. i thought i would upload it as i like the concept but it needs more work

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
