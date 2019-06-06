Flowers Online Shop & Delivery App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Flowers are the perfect gift for someone close to your heart but geographically distant
Welcome our concept for Florist app that facilitates you to conveniently order or sends flowers, bouquet etc. from your mobile phone
Set your taste preferences and delivery frequency online, pay through mobile payment, and then wait for fresh flowers to be delivered straight to the homes of your loved one. With the application you can send flowers anywhere in the city/state/area of florist operation
Created by Ilya Sablin
