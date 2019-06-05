Hashdash - Logo Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
What a beautiful ride that this project this was... Branding projects are always my favorite because you get not only to create a beautiful logo but also to show the client how to make the best use of it!
Check out the attachment, enjoy, take some ideas for your own projects, save this post if needed... I always try to bring value to you with these posts so make good use of it 👊🏼
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com