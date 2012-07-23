Chris Walker

Specialty Wall — MIAD Union

Specialty Wall — MIAD Union
Part of my chalk work at the MIAD Union. This piece is roughly 3.5x4', and it was a ton of fun!

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
