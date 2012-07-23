Martin Craster

D&AD Graduate Academy Ident

D&AD Graduate Academy Ident dad dandad ident graduate design motion motion design motion graphics mograph cel animation cel cell animation ani design awards adobe flash flash
WIP D&AD Graduate Academy Ident. Cel Animation.

