james.t

Initial id

james.t
james.t
  • Save
Initial id personal identity logo initials circle
Download color palette

Wanted to 'brand' myself for ages and always came back to the same initials idea, several variations on numerous occasions and (think) I've settled on something...just not 100% sure on a 'trendy' circle or plain letters.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
james.t
james.t

More by james.t

View profile
    • Like