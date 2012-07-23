Felix

ELS Screendesign website homepage screendesign school ui vocational school clean flat
my screendesign proposal for my vocational schools website

detailview of expanded navigation:
http://dribbble.com/shots/658560-ELS-Navigation-Subnav

logo:
http://dribbble.com/shots/658531-ELS-Logo

current website:
http://www.ernst-litfass-schule.de

Jul 23, 2012
