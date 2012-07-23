susie ghahremani

cuckoo

susie ghahremani
susie ghahremani
  • Save
cuckoo hand painted illustration painting cuckoo clock bird
Download color palette

just editing some preview images for my pdx art show in a few weeks: http://www.boygirlparty.com/land/index.html

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
susie ghahremani
susie ghahremani
illustrator, painter, designer based in San Diego

More by susie ghahremani

View profile
    • Like