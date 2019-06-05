Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Neon Sigma Logo

Neon Sigma Logo freebie sketch download animation sign glow sigma logotype logo lights neon
Hey guys,

If you are interested in how I created the neon effect for this illustration, you can download the .sketch file in the attachment

neon_logo_by_borzenkov.sketch
300 KB
Posted on Jun 5, 2019
