Neon Sigma Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys,
If you are interested in how I created the neon effect for this illustration, you can download the .sketch file in the attachment
Press 'L' to show love and follow Our team to stay updated!
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.