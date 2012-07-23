Felix

ELS Navigation + Subnav

Felix
Felix
  • Save
ELS Navigation + Subnav menu submenu navigation subnavigation
Download color palette

detailview of expanded the navigation with visible subnavigation

part of my screendesign proposal for my vocational school

new logo:
http://dribbble.com/shots/658531-ELS-Logo

overview screen:
http://dribbble.com/shots/658577-ELS-Screendesign

current website:
http://www.ernst-litfass-schule.de/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Felix
Felix

More by Felix

View profile
    • Like