Sam Rolli

Finally!

Sam Rolli
Sam Rolli
  • Save
Finally! photography photo photog logo branding clean simple
Download color palette

This is what the client decided to go with after going through all that. Have a few variations with different colors, pretty happy with how it turned out.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Sam Rolli
Sam Rolli

More by Sam Rolli

View profile
    • Like