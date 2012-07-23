Felix

ELS Logo

ELS Logo logo print media school perspective 3d
logo proposal for my vocational school (training center for printing and media technology/design)

current logo can be found on their beautiful homepage
http://www.ernst-litfass-schule.de

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
