Photoshop job timer

*UPDATE* You can grab the timer here

It would be really handy to time Freelance jobs within Creative Suite. This simple mock up shows, rec/stop/pause, time taken on job so far, below is the total time on that design alongside current time since opening file and then the ability to save the data same way you'd save a note.

anyone want to build this??

