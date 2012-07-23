Photoshop job timer

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
*UPDATE* You can grab the timer here
It would be really handy to time Freelance jobs within Creative Suite. This simple mock up shows, rec/stop/pause, time taken on job so far, below is the total time on that design alongside current time since opening file and then the ability to save the data same way you'd save a note.
anyone want to build this??