Mikha Makhoul

Coming Soon

Mikha Makhoul
Mikha Makhoul
  • Save
Coming Soon web design website ui design ux coming soon webpage landing page
Download color palette

working on a new coming soon page for a digital media agency, Novium Collective

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Mikha Makhoul
Mikha Makhoul

More by Mikha Makhoul

View profile
    • Like