Jeff Jenkins

Corvette Summer T-shirt

Jeff Jenkins
Jeff Jenkins
  • Save
Corvette Summer T-shirt lettering hand lettering hand drawn typography type custom type custom lettering apparel clothing t-shirt tshirt tee shirt
Download color palette

T-shirt mockup with aforementioned drop shadow issues fixed.

Eee7863302bb833c170aacfb8d241d71
Rebound of
Corvette Summer
By Jeff Jenkins
Jeff Jenkins
Jeff Jenkins

More by Jeff Jenkins

View profile
    • Like