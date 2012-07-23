Kassandra Heller

Haunted

Never accept jewelry from strange men. Especially if he is from beyond the grave...he’ll haunt you for the rest of your life!

Full Image: http://kass204.blogspot.com/

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
