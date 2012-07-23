Antonio Lo Conte

Matsuri area

Matsuri area matsuri pin identity temple door japan
Icon about the matsuri area of Picta Matsuri Special and part of its identity. This is showed on the map of the event.

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
