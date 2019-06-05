Wahab
Digital Project Intelligence App

Wahab
Wahab for UI8
Digital Project Intelligence App workspaces task manager workspace ui ux design inspiration app mobile app wstyle illustration flat banking icon ui8 iconspace sebo workplace avatars cards
  1. workspace.png
  2. newcon-1_2x-1.png
  3. newcon-1_2x.png

Digital Project Intelligence App screens UI design using the https://ui8.net/products/larissa--work-illustration?rel=wk by @Iconspace
Check out the full set at UI8, they are super cool and easy to modify for your own projects 👊
