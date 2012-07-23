Erika Podlovics

Rismans Products

web design web development
This is an example of how Rismans products will be listed on their site. I wanted it to look crisp, and make it easy for potential clients to get through all the content. They don't have screenshots available yet but am looking forward to breaking up all that text.

