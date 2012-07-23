Derrick Castle

Carving up Cthulhu

Carving up Cthulhu derrick castle derrick straw castle nashvillemafia design graphic design illustration art americana nashville drawing castle cthulhu h.p. lovecraft lovecraft tentacles linoprint woodblock block print
This thang has been intense to carve out... requires mucho patience;0)

