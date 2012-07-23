Aldrich Tan

One Big Movement - Final

One Big Movement
Final - Logo I touched up and polished for a non-profit organization.

Thanks for your feedback everyone! This is the type that was most popular + favoured by the organization.

Still feel free to post comments and feedback - its always welcome and appreciated. :)

Rebound of
One Big Movement
