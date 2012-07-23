Michael Meininger

Android Invasion

Michael Meininger
Michael Meininger
  • Save
Android Invasion photoshop graphic design brand signage
Download color palette

graphic( a'la Godzilla) for the sales of little Androski figurines

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Michael Meininger
Michael Meininger

More by Michael Meininger

View profile
    • Like