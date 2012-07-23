Molly McCracken

Baltico

Molly McCracken
Molly McCracken
  • Save
Baltico font letters experiment
Download color palette

A few letters from an idea I'm toying with. A lot of work yet to be done.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Molly McCracken
Molly McCracken

More by Molly McCracken

View profile
    • Like