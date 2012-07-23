🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Okay... so super simple and perhaps a waste of a Dribbble and your time... but this was created in under a minute as part of an emergency rush job. I just thought the ratios came out pretty well all things considered. Gotta love rush jobs haha