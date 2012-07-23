Pure CSS3 document icons

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Went to town with CSS3 (and some webkit specific stuff) to build some proof-of-concept icons. No images used. Page flap uses opacity for color, so all I have to do is change the color of the page.