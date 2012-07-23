Jeff Crump

Pure CSS3 document icons

Went to town with CSS3 (and some webkit specific stuff) to build some proof-of-concept icons. No images used. Page flap uses opacity for color, so all I have to do is change the color of the page.

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
