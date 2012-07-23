Krzysztof Dabrowski

Icon of Jewish Fest 2012 App

Krzysztof Dabrowski
Krzysztof Dabrowski
  • Save
Icon of Jewish Fest 2012 App wood wooden jewish festival icon app
Download color palette

Icon made for Jewish Fest 2012 App. Festival takes place each year in Cracow, promotes Jewish culture and gathers lots of great artists. My aim was to present client's logo in an interesting form and preserve unique feeling of Old Jewish District in Cracow.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Krzysztof Dabrowski
Krzysztof Dabrowski

More by Krzysztof Dabrowski

View profile
    • Like