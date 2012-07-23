Cory Hughes

Codename Watsun 2

So... "things is Elementary!" :D

2 shots in one day! (This is a first for me... I think)
A couple buttons and the rest of the search field... not too sure if it was completely/at all obvious that there was a search field there... might work better in context.
We shall see...

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
